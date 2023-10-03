Escape The Commonplace With Unforgettable Bluegrass Vacations

KNOWN THE WORLD OVER as the horse capital of the world and the epicenter of bourbon country, Kentucky is a land of immense natural beauty and wide, open spaces offering plenty of places to play.

Drink in centuries of tradition in the birthplace of bourbon and tour distilleries to learn how Kentucky’s signature spirit is made. Mix your own craft concoction with the help of a spirit specialist in a cocktail class. Equine enthusiasts can stroll through the rolling terrain of horse farms, catch a race at the track, and take a trail ride through the forest. The Bluegrass State offers epic family attractions, vibrant cities, and charming small towns, as well as wooded areas, waterways, caves, and trails for outdoor adventurers. Travelers seeking peaceful retreats will find quiet spots, hidden waterfalls, and stunning overlooks where they can sit down and soak up the soothing sights and sounds of nature.

And let’s not forget the array of food and dining options. Visitors can savor signature Bluegrass State flavors that come to life at roadside farm stands, mom-and-pop diners, and hip restaurants where talents chefs and mixologists are inspired by a bounty of fresh, local ingredients.

With so much to see, do, and taste, the Bluegrass State is the perfect destination for your next road trip, weekend getaway, or family vacation.

This is Kentucky—Come see for yourself!