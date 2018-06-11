Achieve Life Balance By Simply Stepping Outside!

Head outdoors and experience all that Indiana has to offer.

People are more consciously searching for balance. Whether it be finding a work-life balance, balance with use of technology, or achieving balance in your own personal wellness and health.

But, is balance about an equal distribution, or could it be about making our downtime count? If the moments we’re spending away from technology, work, and general daily responsibilities are more engaging, enriching and just plain amazing, maybe that’s the balance we need?

So how do we make downtime count? Head outdoors.

Why outdoors? Being outside, focusing on our natural environment is a short-cut to achieving a mind-body connection. Something as simple as taking a walk outside can have instantaneous and uplifting results. In a recent study, researchers found a decrease in both the heart rates and levels of cortisol of participants who spent time in the forest compared to those in the city. “Stressful states can be relieved by forest therapy,” the researchers concluded.

Fortunately, the Indianapolis metropolitan area has plenty of offer in the form of stand-out outdoor experiences. The Indy Parks system offers a wealth of outdoor recreation activities for all abilities and ages. Covering an astonishing 11,254 acres, these parks are a must-visit for all outdoor loving Hoosiers! Here are some of our favorite features.

pet friendly

Not only are the Indy Parks pet-friendly, but four of the area’s parks feature Canine Companion Zones (CCZ) where dogs can be let off leash to explore their surroundings and interact with other dogs. To take advantage of the zones, owners must purchase “Pooch Passes” for each dog which can be purchased at the park office of any park featuring a Canine Companion Zone including Broad Ripple Park, Eagle Creek Park, Paul Ruster Park and Smock Park.

Water & trails

19 staffed aquatic centers and pools both inside and outside allow guests to enjoy their day in the water however they’d like. Some pools feature just recreational swimming while others offer lap lanes or Aqua aerobics classes. At Eagle Creek Park, guests can also rent canoes, kayaks, sailboats, pontoon boats or pedal boats through Eagle Creek Outfitters.

Throughout the Indy parks, there are 135 miles of trails to explore. One of the coolest things about the Indy trails is the Indianapolis Greenway System. The first trail of the system, The Central Canal Towpath was built in 1836 and further efforts are pushing to have over 200 miles of greenway paths serving to connect downtown Indianapolis to the vast array of natural attractions and parks surround the city.

EAGLE CREEK PARK

One of the largest city parks in the U.S. with 1400 acres of water and 3900 acres of forest. Eagle Creek is also the hotspot for adventure seekers, because they have Go Ape Treetop Adventure. Go Ape is a self-guided aerial adventure. Featuring multiple pathways of obstacles, you traverse the treetops moving from one set of obstacles to another with zip lines. The ultimate outdoor adventure, you’ll want to come back again and again to conquer the canopy.

When you’re having that feeling of too-much, and on the hunt for some balance, look no further than right outside your front door. Take a lunch-break walk or help your kids grow up with an appreciation of the outdoors, Indy Parks has something for everyone. Maybe you’ll find your perfect place to Live Life Adventurously!