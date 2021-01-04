Guerin Catholic High School: This Is Why

Never underestimate the value of a quality education. St. Theodore Guerin High School prepares its diverse student body to achieve future success at the collegiate level and develop into servant leaders through authentic faith formation, academic excellence, and student life opportunities. On its 72-acre campus in Noblesville, the Roman Catholic school offers more than 110 courses focused on college preparation, along with Indiana Core 40, Academic Honors, and International Baccalaureate diploma programs. The curriculum, taught by competent and caring faculty members, factors in the individual learning styles, interests, and abilities of all students and challenges them to reach their fullest potential and become lifelong learners with strong critical-thinking abilities.

Upon graduation from Guerin Catholic, students are armed with a rock-solid academic and spiritual foundation to make a positive impact in the world. With a 100-percent college acceptance rate, Guerin has sent its graduates to more than 160 different institutions of higher learning. Its 2020 graduating class was offered more than $30 million in scholarships.

In addition to its focuses on academics and faith, Guerin Catholic expands its enrollees’ horizons through extracurricular activities such as clubs, athletic teams, fine arts, and mission trips. These opportunities appeal to a wide range of personal interests and build lasting social and leadership skills. Teaching students how to use their God-given gifts and talents to serve others puts them on a path to become more engaged, conscientious, well-rounded adults.

To get a closer look inside Guerin Catholic, take advantage of regularly scheduled tours and shadowing events at the school or request an appointment for a private walk-through with admissions representatives. Contact [email protected] for more information.

In the fall, I plan to attend Marian University on a San Damiano scholarship, which calls recipients to explore something aside from ourselves. We are called to be engaged leaders, filled with compassion and true love of God. Therefore, we want to become engaged and impact both our current and future communities, churches, and professions. Growth is always something to strive for. This is why I chose Guerin Catholic.

Through my Catholic education guided by the vision to lead with humility, serve with love, and to trust in Providence, I leave for college completely prepared for what life’s next chapter holds. My GC education has changed my life, and I am excited to see where life takes me next.

St. Theodore Guerin, pray for us.

Blessings, Lauren Wagoner, Class of 2020, Guerin Catholic High School