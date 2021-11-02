Remember anticipating the holidays when you were a kid? The sights and smells that represented festivities and family traditions brought a smile to your face and a desire to count down the days. Hope for the Holidays is a campaign held each year in Central Indiana that spreads holiday joy and cheer for kids and families who otherwise would have none.

We invite you to help us bring the spirit of the season – good cheer, love, and happy memories, to children and families in need. Operated by Children’s Bureau for over thirty years, Hope for the Holidays features real kids and real family stories so donors can read the stories and decide which child or family they want to sponsor. The stories provide a glimpse into each family’s struggles and triumphs. Each child’s story includes their wish list, which focuses on basic necessities as well as a few desired toys or games.

Last year, Hope for the Holidays provided joy to over 1,345 kids. As a result of the merger between Children’s Bureau and Families First (soon to be known as Better Tomorrows), over 1,500 children will be served this year.

Don’t have time to shop? Cash donations are accepted. Dozens of elves are also needed to check in gifts and assemble toys and bikes before case managers load up their sleighs to deliver the gifts to families in time for the holidays.

Hope for Holidays would not happen without the participation of generous individuals and companies. Do you believe? Be a part of the holiday magic. Email [email protected] with questions or visit the Hope for the Holidays site at h4h.childrensbureau.org.