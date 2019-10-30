Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square

The city of Lebanon invites you to start a new family holiday tradition at its Christmas on the Square event, 4–9 p.m. Saturday, December 7 at the Boone County Courthouse downtown.

Now in its fifth year, Christmas on the Square packs plenty of holiday cheer into one evening. Kids can write a letter to Santa and drop it in the bright-red mailbox at Samson Family Leather to be delivered to the North Pole. Participate in Christmas trivia and holiday games to win prizes from local retailers, and enjoy baked goods, mulled cider, and other treats while browsing the pop-up shop for gifts. Live music provides a festive soundtrack.

And make sure your phone is fully charged because there are numerous (adorable) photo ops. Gather your crew next to the live reindeer or the antique car, hop inside the inflatable snow globe, or pose in front of a pair of chalk-drawn antlers.

Christmas Parade

Stepping off at 6 p.m., the parade, hosted by Lebanon Parks & Recreation, begins at Memorial Park and processes downtown. Stake out a spot along the route for an up-close look at floats decorated by local organizations, such as the fire department and Witham Health Services. The “caboose” of the parade carries Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will choose a child to help light the tree, a towering attraction of twinkling lights on the courthouse lawn. Afterward, kids who would prefer to share their wish list with Santa in person can visit him inside the courthouse—yet another photo opportunity.

