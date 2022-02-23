Lebanon Combines Small-Town Charm With Year-Round Fun

HEY, NEIGHBOR! Lebanon is quickly gaining traction as one of the best cities in Indiana to call home. Lebanon prides itself on balancing small-town charm with a progressive growth plan…and that progression is in full swing, with new neighborhoods, exciting restaurants, and appealing amenities being added to enhance the community. Lebanon’s historic downtown square recently underwent a rejuvenation that wonderfully complements its breathtaking courthouse, which features impressive stonework inside and out. Downtown improvements have led to the addition of dining and shopping options that attract and serve local residents and visitors alike. Lebanon is making great strides to meet the needs of its broadening, diverse community. Here, you’ll find high-quality schools, events, and outdoor spaces for families and friends to enjoy.

When it comes to playing outside, Lebanon has it all! The city boasts more than 120 acres of public parks with recreational features like a water park; illuminated pickleball courts; fishing ponds; ball fields; a dog park; a splash pad; disc golf; and walking, running, and biking trails. In 2022, Lebanon’s portion of the Big 4 Trail will stretch from one side of the city to the other—contributing to the overall goal of connecting Lafayette to Indianapolis via rail trail.

From basking in fun in the sun to delighting in a winter wonderland experience, Lebanon offers something for everyone. Whether it’s celebrating Independence Day with patriotic flair or taking part in a little Halloween mischief, Lebanon knows how to throw a party! In every season, there’s always something fun and engaging happening in our city.

#LovinLebanon is more than a hashtag—it’s a sense of pride and connection shared by the community. From great schools to safe streets, outdoor fun, and family-friendly attractions, there’s so much to love here. Lebanon is removed just enough from the hustle and bustle of the city to feel like a peaceful oasis, but still in close proximity to metro Indy and the surrounding areas to make commutes and access quick and easy. It’s closer than you might think!

For more information, visit Lebanon.IN.gov.