Make The Most Of Your Fall Trip To Bloomington

Fall is Bloomington’s most beautiful season, and as such, it’s also the busiest for travel and tourism. Don’t let that deter you from making an autumnal voyage, though — with these tips and trips, you’ll be able to make the most out of your fall trip to B-Town.

Take a Mid-Week Trip

As you can imagine, the most popular time to visit Bloomington is during the weekend. If you can, plan to make your trip a mid-week visit instead. For those with children or those who enjoy a more peaceful ambiance while on vacation, this is essential. Benefits include less traffic, fewer wait times, great deals, and smaller crowds at any destination in town.

Plan Ahead, Plan Ahead, Plan Ahead

Planning your trip itinerary in advance of your arrival is a game-changer. Determine where you’ll stay, which restaurants you’ll eat at, and which attractions & events are on your list of things to do, then map out directions, what time you’ll do each activity, and note any gear you might need to bring with you, such as plenty of water and a snack while hiking at the Hoosier National Forest. This will not only make your trip extremely easy to navigate, but it will also ensure you’re making the most of your time while you’re in Bloomington.

Plan Your Trip Around Events

B-Town offers great events during every season. Check out our events calendar to determine which fall festivities you’re interested in attending, then plan your trip around those events. Because events have set timeframes, you’ll want to ensure you arrive at the location with plenty of time to enjoy the happenings before you leave for your next Bloomington destination. Save yourself from unnecessary stress by planning non-time-sensitive activities around those that are time-sensitive so you can fully enjoy your B-Town excursion.

