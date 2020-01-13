Sponsored by Milan Laser Hair Removal.

During the bitter cold of winter in Indianapolis, most of us find ourselves daydreaming of warm spring and summer days spent in shorts, tank tops, and swimsuits. It’s only natural this time of year. However, few—if any—of us include the hassles we go through to stay summer-ready in those daydreams. No one wants to think about the constant shaving or painful waxing appointments we endure to enjoy days spent outside in the warm sunshine.

The good news is that with laser hair removal you can have the smooth, hair-free skin you dream about all year long—no razors or hot waxes required! What’s even better is that not only is winter the best time of year to start laser hair removal, but now Indianapolis has more laser hair removal options than ever.

According to the laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal’s new Indianapolis locations, there are three main reasons for not waiting until spring to start your laser hair removal treatments:

Treatment Timing

When done properly the results of each laser hair removal treatment are permanent, but you will need multiple treatments to get the hair-free skin that you want. Your hair grows in cycles and in order to get the best results possible from each laser hair removal treatment, you’ll want to go someplace that does your treatments 5 weeks apart as Milan does. That will help ensure that you’re treating as many active hair follicles as possible which plays a key part in getting you the best results as fast as possible.

Since your treatments need to be spaced out, starting your laser hair removal journey in the fall or winter will allow you enough time to get in several treatments before the weather warms up.

Safe Treatments

Advances in technology have made laser hair removal safe for all skin tones. For example, a laser like the GentleMax Pro—which is what Milan uses—will provide you with the safest laser hair removal treatments. That’s because it utilizes two laser technologies—one that’s geared toward fair skin and one that’s geared toward darker skin—which allows Milan to create customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of each client’s skin tone and hair type.

That being said, your skin does need to be your natural skin tone in order to be safely treated. This means that you can not have a suntan during your laser hair removal treatments. As anyone in the Midwest knows, it’s a lot easier to avoid being tan in the winter.

Missed Opportunity

Some things get better with time, but your chances of getting permanently smooth, hair-free skin isn’t one of them. If your unwanted hair turns gray or white before you begin your laser hair removal treatments, you’ll have missed your opportunity to ditch your shaving and waxing routine!

That’s because the laser targets the pigment in the hair follicle in order to permanently destroy it. If there isn’t enough pigment in the hair, the laser has nothing to target and you wouldn’t be a good candidate for laser hair removal anymore.

The bottom line: When it comes to laser hair removal, sooner is better than later—unless you’re happy being stuck shaving, tweezing, or waxing forever.

Not Just When, But Where

While deciding when to start your laser hair removal treatments is important, choosing who performs your laser hair removal is just as important. Especially when it comes to two of the things everyone cares about—cost & results.

When you compare the bottomless pit expenses of shaving and waxing to the cost of laser hair removal, you’ll actually end up saving money—not to mention time—with the permanent results that you can get with laser hair removal. However, that doesn’t mean that all laser hair removal places in Indianapolis are created equal when it comes to affordability and results. Some places offer payment plans to help make it more cost effective. For instance, you can often find laser hair removal specials in Indianapolis as well as no-interest laser hair removal payment plans as low as $29 a month.

Now, the great thing about laser hair removal is that when done properly the results of each treatment are permanent. However, new hair follicles can become active for a variety of reasons such as pregnancy, menopause, age, or genetics, and new hair can grow. Most places that offer laser hair removal services sell packages of 6 or 9 sessions, and you’ll want to keep in mind that at these places you’ll probably need to buy more packages or pay touch-up fees down the road. Your best option is to find a place that offers unlimited laser hair removal sessions for life at no additional cost like Milan does.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of factors to consider as you look into laser hair removal, we hope that it helped shed some light on when to begin your hair free journey and what to look for in a laser hair removal company.

If you have more laser hair removal questions, feel free to give Milan a call at 833-No-Razor or go in for a free consultation. You can visit with a local expert at any of Milan’s Indianapolis laser hair removal locations which are conveniently located in Plaza North in Plainfield, in Greenwood Springs Shopping Center in Greenwood, and The Shops at River Crossing in Indianapolis.

