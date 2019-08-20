Sponsored by Penrod Arts Fair

Billed as “Indiana’s Nicest Day,” the Somerset CPAs and Advisors 53rd Annual Penrod Arts Fair comes to the Newfields campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 7. One of the largest single-day arts festivals in the nation, the event showcases creative works in a wide variety of disciplines from more than 300 artists. Music and dance performances ranging from classical to contemporary will be intermingled on six entertainment stages, including the WFYI Jazz & Blues Tent and the BKD Dance Stage.

In addition to a large children’s area, the Stutz Artist Village, and a University of Indianapolis Art & Design retail station, more than 25 food and beverage vendors will be on hand to offer refreshments to hungry and thirsty attendees. Enjoy libations at the Indiana Craft Beer Garden or the brand-new Wine Terrace located behind the Lilly House.

Race Fans, You Won’t Want To Miss This

For racing fans, a special project will be on display at this year’s fair. In collaboration with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Stutz Artists Association, Penrod presents Splash N’ Go, a colorful, Jackson Pollock-inspired painted race car by artist Turner Woodard. The piece is traveling through Indianapolis with stops at the Indiana State Fair, Penrod Arts Fair, and Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

Tickets To This Year’s Fair & Penrod’s Mission

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance at Hubbard & Cravens Coffee and Tea, Newfields, or online at penrod.org, or $20 at the gate. Children 10 and younger get free admission. Proceeds from the fair and its preview soiree, the Merchants Bank of Indiana Evening with Penrod presented by TWG Development, fund grants to arts, cultural, and educational programs through the Penrod Society. The organization, which was founded in 1967, is dedicated to the “cultivation, encouragement, and development of public interest in and support of those arts, cultural, and educational institutions located in and around Marion County, Indiana, its surrounding counties, and the Indiana area in general.”

As part of this mission, the Penrod Society supports Central Indiana arts organizations, schools, hospitals, and other not-for-profit entities that promote arts, cultural, and educational endeavors.

Last year, the society awarded more than $150,000 in grants. Past recipients include Art With a Heart, Big Car, Dance Kaleidoscope, Indiana Black Expo, Indiana Historical Society, Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis, Spirit & Place Festival, the Harrison Center, and Young Actors Theatre.

Parking Information

A limited number of paid parking spots for the fair will be available on the grounds of Newfields. Free shuttle service runs from Light of the World Church, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and the Indy Cycloplex Major Taylor Velodrome. Bicyclists can take advantage of complimentary Pedal & Park bike corral at the Pony Truss Bridge off the Central Canal Towpath.

Get your tickets today for only 15!