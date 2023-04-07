This Luxurious Batesville Estate Could Be Yours

One of Indiana’s most luxurious homes, referred to as the Le Rêve Estate, is up for auction on April 15. The multi-million-dollar mansion was built in 2007 and sits on 15 acres along the tranquil waters of Bischoff Reservoir and spans more than 16,000 square feet. It’s located in Batesville, about 45 minutes from Cincinnati and an hour from Indianapolis. The home is hidden among the trees and accessed by a gated, half-mile private drive. A large fountain is located in the front of the home and groomed landscaping frames the grand entry.

When you walk in the main house, the entry boasts ornate tile and exposed wooden beams. The open floor plan creates a seamless flow throughout the house, and the living room’s high ceilings, stone fireplace, and intricate woodwork offer a stunning backdrop for entertaining and relaxing. In the main house, each bedroom features its own ensuite bathroom, and there are several bonus rooms that could be used as a home office, home gym, a billiards room, or a theater room. A wood-paneled elevator gives you easy access to the levels in the home.

The six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath home features a gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances, a large island, and loads of storage space. This kitchen flows directly into the dining room, which offers space for hosting large gatherings—and if that’s what you’re into then you’ll get plenty of use out of the wine cellar, too.

Walls of windows along the back of the home bring in bright natural light and offer views of the greenery in the backyard. Among the six bedrooms, the main bathroom features a closet worthy of an estate this size, complete with an ensuite bathroom and a large soaking tub.

Outside, the property boasts a number of impressive spaces, including a covered porch, several patios, a charming greenhouse, a heated pool, and a hot tub. The serene lakefront location offers a private boat dock and adjacent to the home is a barn structure with two stalls and a separate living quarter.

Visit the property before the auction

The live auction will happen on-site April 15 at 11am by DeCaro Auctions. Previews of the property are available Saturdays and Sundays until the auction from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Private showings are available by appointment. To schedule a private preview, call DeCaro Auctions International at 1-800-332-3767. Visit decaroauctions.com for more information about the property.

Sponsored by DeCaro Auctions International.