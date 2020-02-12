The Truth About Laser Hair Removal

Sponsored by Milan Laser Hair Removal

If you’ve ever nicked yourself shaving or suffered through a painful waxing appointment, chances are that you’ve considered laser hair removal at some point. Perhaps you’ve even done some research online about it. While the internet has a lot of good information, it is common to find misleading, outdated, or just plain wrong information as well… especially when it comes to laser hair removal.

The laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal have heard just about every laser hair removal myth and misconception that exists. Not surprisingly, a lot of people have heard the same information and have the same questions or doubts about ditching their razors.

Here’s the truth about the most common laser hair removal myths out there:

Myth #1: It’s only safe to treat certain skin tones.

Truth: This might have been true when the FDA first approved laser hair removal back in the late 90s, but a lot has changed since then. There are a lot more lasers on the market than there used to be, and technology has advanced quite a bit to make laser hair removal safe for all skin tones. For example, a laser like the GentleMax Pro—which is what Milan uses—will provide you with the safest laser hair removal treatments. That’s because it utilizes two laser technologies—one that’s geared toward fair skin and one that’s geared toward darker skin—which allows Milan to create customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of each client’s skin tone and hair type.

Myth #2: The treatments will be too painful.

Truth: While it doesn’t exactly tickle, laser hair removal is significantly less painful than waxing. Most lasers have a comfort feature built-in or one that is used as part of the treatment process to help make the treatments more comfortable. Some of the less sophisticated methods include using a numbing cream, messy gel, or blowing chilled air onto the area being treated to help ease any discomfort. However, for the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments you’ll want to go somewhere like Milan that uses a laser with a built-in cooling mist. This technology releases a cooling mist immediately after each pulse of the laser during a treatment. To help put that into perspective, Milan’s clients have described it as feeling like the sting of a rubber band snap that fades away instantly.

Myth #3: Results are only temporary.

Truth: Each laser hair removal treatment will provide you with permanent results when done properly. That’s because, during the treatment, a laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle which destroys it so that it can never—ever—grow again. That being said, new hair follicles can become active for a variety of reasons such as pregnancy, menopause, age, or genetics, and new hair can grow. Most places that offer laser hair removal services sell packages of 6 or 9 sessions, you’ll just want to keep in mind that at these places you’ll probably need to buy more packages or pay touch-up fees down the road. Your best option is to find a place that offers unlimited laser hair removal sessions for life at no additional cost like Milan does.

Myth #4: It’s more expensive than waxing or shaving.

Truth: A lifetime of waxing or shaving is a bottomless pit expense. You’ll only ever get temporary results, and will always need to keep spending more money and more time to maintain those results. A monthly leg waxing appointment alone can cost more than $15,000 in a lifetime. When you compare that to the cost of laser hair removal, it’s easy to see that you’ll save money—not to mention time—with the permanent results that you can get with laser hair removal. Also, some places offer payment plans to help make it more affordable. For instance, Milan offers some great specials as well as no-interest laser hair removal payment plans with payments that can be as low as $29 a month.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of laser hair removal myths, we hope that it helps shed some light on the truth about laser hair removal.

If you have more questions, feel free to give Milan a call at 833-No-Razor or go in for a free consultation.

