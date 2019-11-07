Veteran Employees Give Their Top Picks for Holiday Shopping

Sponsored by Reis Nichols-Jewelers

It’s hard to not want to buy everything that Andrew Pyke and Therese Lopshire are selling. The veteran employees at Reis-Nichols describe every piece of jewelry with knowledge, passion and excitement (plus, it doesn’t hurt that Pyke’s British accent makes everything sound elegant and super chic.)

For more than 20 years the duo has been serving the customer base at Reis-Nichols; helping clients purchase everything from engagement rings, anniversary gifts, “push presents”, graduation gifts and more. Basically, if there’s been a milestone in the lives of their clients, Pyke and Lopshire have been a part of it.

“That’s probably the most fun of the job,” Pyke says with excitement. “Sometimes it’s not about what they are buying, but for what occasion, who they’re buying for and what’s going on in their lives.”

The two longtime employees are so in-the-know they’re sharing their most favorite items and on-trend looks for the upcoming season.

Therese’s Picks

One of the biggest misconceptions Lopshire says is that all purchases will break the bank, but it’s the exact opposite. Her picks for the season have range in price and style.

“We have everything from $100 to the skies the limit,” she says. “At our store we can take care of you—we have the expertise, the inventory and the options.”

When thinking about great gifts for the holidays, Lopshire recommends hoop earrings (“very on-trend right now, hoops are back in a big way,” she says). Two-toned items are a favorite as well. If you want to go with the classics, she suggests you can’t go wrong with a David Yurman bracelet or a Cartier watch in that famous red box.

Andrew’s Top Choices

“If you’re looking for something unique,” he explains. “We have a bracelet that is made with a rough cut tanzanite and pink combo, it is really different and has a somewhat Indian feel to it. It is away from the norm and gives the wearer a more unusual piece.”

Pyke also reminds to not forget about the men in their lives while at the store.

“One of the brands that I picked out in the store was IWC, which is the Swiss watch brand and it is beautiful and conservative, not flashy, not shiny, and perfect for someone who doesn’t want a watch covered in diamonds,” he says before pausing and adding, “Although if you want something covered in diamonds we can help you with that too!”

The duo says other than their top picks, they encourage clients to start shopping now; the store is stocked and ready.

“Other than engagements this is my favorite time of year,” Lopshire says. “Once fall and November rolls around, we are ready with fall merchandise, we have such a great inventory that it’s really the best time. And who doesn’t like to get a nice piece of jewelry for the holidays?

