A Bright Future

AMY AND KYLE Anderson enjoyed the many carefree perks of their downtown-adjacent townhouse. After they became empty nesters four years ago, their home’s easy maintenance, proximity to community, and sense of security fit perfectly into their lifestyle. As time passed, however, they longed for two things: more space to entertain and a screened-in porch—a feature they adored from their old home. “As many people do, I perused Zillow and walked the neighborhood,” Amy recalls. They knew they wanted to stay downtown, but with the market moving so quickly and prices on such a steep incline, finding the right home through their real estate agent proved to be a challenge.

They considered all their options, even the possibility of investing in a duplex at one point. Eventually, “we decided to up our budget to get what we really wanted,” Amy says. Expanding their search radius helped, too. “We looked at a broader range of neighborhoods, from Fountain Square, to Cottage Home, to the Old Northside and Herron-Morton. We knew we wanted a small backyard and screened-in porch, plus walkability to Mass Ave and downtown.”

After spotting a bright, modern, newer-construction home in Herron-Morton, they knew they’d need to act fast. Their agent sent them the listing on a Thursday. They toured it on Saturday and submitted an offer the next day. It met “90 percent” of their needs, but that wasn’t even the best part. They had lived in Herron-Morton from 1997 to 2003 and loved the full-circle moment of returning to a dear, familiar place. “We loved everything about it then,” Amy says. “Now we love it even more.”

FAVORITE FEATURE

The screened-in porch

PURCHASE DATE

March 2024

NEIGHBORHOOD

Herron-Morton