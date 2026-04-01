| Ann Arno, DO
Glendale • 2240 East 53rd St, Suite B-1, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Contact information: (317) 207-9127; ann.arno@oakstreethealth.com
Ann Arno is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Glendale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Arno is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Degree: Doctor of Osteopathy
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Female
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu