| Arshiya Baig, DO

University Heights • 4200 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Contact information: (463) 276-5997; arshiya.baig@oakstreethealth.com

Arshiya Baig is a Internist at our University Heights primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Baig is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: A.T. Still University

Degree: Doctor of Osteopathy

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Female

Specialties: Internal Medicine

Conditions treated: