| Arshiya Baig, DO
University Heights • 4200 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Contact information: (463) 276-5997; arshiya.baig@oakstreethealth.com
Arshiya Baig is a Internist at our University Heights primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Baig is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: A.T. Still University
Degree: Doctor of Osteopathy
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Female
Specialties: Internal Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu