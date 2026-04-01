| Ikechukwu Ozoigbo, MD

University Heights • 4200 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Contact information: (463) 276-5997

Ikechukwu Ozoigbo is a Family Medicine Specialist at our University Heights primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Ozoigbo is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: University of Calabar

Residency: Methodist Hospital Family Residency Program, Gary IN

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: