| Richard Schwartz, MD

5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224

Contact information: (463) 225-7046; richard.schwartz@oakstreethealth.com

Richard Schwartz is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Speedway primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Schwartz is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine

Board certifications: American Board of Family Medicine

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English, Spanish

Gender: Male

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: