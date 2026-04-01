| Richard Schwartz, MD
5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Contact information: (463) 225-7046; richard.schwartz@oakstreethealth.com
Richard Schwartz is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Speedway primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Schwartz is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Board certifications: American Board of Family Medicine
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English, Spanish
Gender: Male
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu