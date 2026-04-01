| Stephanie McCardle, MD
5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Contact information: (463) 225-7046
Stephanie McCardle is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Speedway primary care doctor’s office. Dr. McCardle is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: University of Louisville
Residency: Community Hospitals of Indianapolis
Board certifications: American Board of Family Medicine
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Female
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu