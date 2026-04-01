| Stephanie McCardle, MD

5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224

Contact information: (463) 225-7046

Stephanie McCardle is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Speedway primary care doctor’s office. Dr. McCardle is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: University of Louisville

Residency: Community Hospitals of Indianapolis

Board certifications: American Board of Family Medicine

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Female

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: