EXPERIENCE THE EPITOME of luxury living in this exquisite third-floor penthouse condo nestled within The Residences at Chatham Park. Boasting over 2,500 square feet of impeccably designed living space, this exclusive unit offers a blend of opulence and functionality. Upon entering, you are first greeted by the 10-foot ceilings and designer finishes. The focal point of the living area is the custom marble gas fireplace.

The open-concept kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring top-of-the-line appliances: Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf gas range, under-counter microwave and Cove dishwasher. Custom walnut cabinetry, Corian quartz countertops and wine refrigeration further elevate the culinary experience.

Indulge in relaxation within the two-room owner’s suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom boasting a soaking tub, steam shower and a walk-in closet. Direct access to a private den/lounge enhances the sense of luxury, offering additional under-counter refrigeration and wine storage. Step outside to your rooftop terrace providing stellar panoramic views of the Indianapolis skyline—a perfect setting for entertaining or unwinding in style.

This condo also features two additional bedrooms, ensuring ample space for guests or family members. Dual HVAC systems offer personalized comfort, while residents can enjoy access to the fitness center, library/lounge, and community room. Outside, the courtyard beckons with its outdoor kitchenette, complete with grills, sinks and a dining area perfect for al fresco gatherings.

Three parking spaces, equipped with EV charging compatibility, and two storage units in the heated underground parking garage provide convenience and security. Situated in the historic Chatham Arch neighborhood just minutes from the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District and the Bottleworks District, The Residences at Chatham Park offers a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to elevate your living experience to new heights of luxury.