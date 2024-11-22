AS THANKSGIVING APPROACHES, it’s never too early to plan your holiday spread. This year hosts are reconsidering their turkey choices. Gone are the days when a whole roasted bird was the only option for the table. Enter the “Tailor Your Turkey” era! The trend encourages hosts to consider their guests’ preferences and the size of their gathering when selecting turkey for the big day.

“The traditional view of the whole bird is still the way to go if you’re serving a lot of people,” says Becky Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association. But if you’re hosting a smaller gathering or friendsgiving, there are plenty of options to choose from to right-size your offerings and be reflective of a mixture of family customs. “Maybe a turkey breast roast instead—just because it’s not a whole bird doesn’t mean it’s not Thanksgiving,” adds Joniskan. Dark meat turkey is especially well suited to dishes with strong spices such as those found in Mexican and Indian cuisine. Joniskan particularly enjoys turkey chili and Asian meatballs.

Eating turkey doesn’t have to stop at Thanksgiving. Turkey is a lower-fat and nutritious protein with B vitamins that can be enjoyed year-round. And, by eating turkey, you’re supporting local farmers: Indiana is the fourth-largest turkey producer in the nation. Joniskan says choosing turkey means supporting local agriculture from start to finish as the turkeys are hatched, raised, and processed in Indiana, and they eat a diet of Indiana-grown corn and soybeans. Indiana turkey producers directly employ 4,263 people in the state, with an extra 9,709 jobs in supplier and related industries, such as contract growing, product distribution, and equipment manufacturing. “We’ve been raising turkeys in Indiana for a long time—we’re talking about multi-generational family farms,” says Joniskan. “Not just anybody can raise a turkey. Our turkeys are very much Hoosier products with a long line of family involvement.”

You don’t have to work hard to eat local in Indiana. Turkey sausages, deli meats, ground turkey, and more are in-stock now at your local grocery store. Whether you’re looking for turkey leftover ideas or want ideas for new weeknight meals, visit the Your Indiana Turkey Farmers website for recipes and turkey preparation tips.