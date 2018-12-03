2018 Gift Giving Guide: The Amtrak Bag

A new and stylish collaboration from People for Urban Progress offers fashionable baggage.

Courtesy People for Urban Progress

Hoping to engineer the perfect gift for the choo-choosy person in your life this holiday season? People for Urban Progress (PUP) has teamed up with Amtrak to “upcycle” the leather from 6,000 commuter train chairs. This is the first collaboration with a participating group outside of Indianapolis, and the results? Well, they stopped us in our tracks. Four designs: a tote bag, a backpack, a dopp kit, and a “Conductor” weekender bag. So if traveling on the rails this winter or simply shopping at 54th and the Monon is in order, there is a bag to suit your needs.

Shop PUP x Amtrak: https://peopleup.org/pages/amtrak

