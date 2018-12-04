2018 Gift Giving Guide: The Revolutionary Bicycle Helmet

This innovative bike accessory utilizes real-time data to keep you safe should an accident occur.

Courtesy Brian Gootee

Yes, all bicycle helmets are designed to keep riders safe. But this is a helmet that can call for help should an accident occur. When paired with your smart phone, the ANGi helmet signals your location along a planned ride so that loved ones can follow along. Plus, the helmet utilizes a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to measure the forces at the time of a potential crash. If an accident were to happen, the helmet sends a message notifying your emergency contacts that you may have crashed and giving them precise GPS coordinates so that help can reach you immediately. All while being among the advanced and most ventilated helmets on the market. $60.00—$150. Available in many sizes and styles. Gray Goat Bicycle Co., 7750 S. Meridian St., 317-780-4628 and 25 E. Court St., Franklin, 317-494-6967.