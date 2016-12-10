25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Brick & Mortar’s Wood Razor Handles

Day 16: Upgrade your shaving game with help from the coolest barbershop in town.

These wood razor handles add a touch of timelessness to the everyday task of shaving. While the guys at Brick & Mortar have previously shared their professional advice on growing a stellar beard, they still offer up a way to stave off the stubble with these classic handles. Guys, keep using the cheap plastic disposable razor handles or start to feel good in your morning routine. The aesthetic of the handles feels like the ideal product coming out of the N. Delaware St. shop described as “old soul” in IM‘s summer barbershop feature. $30 each (cash only starting January 1), Brick & Mortar, 126 N. Delaware St., 317-929-1179, brickandmortarusa.com