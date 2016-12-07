25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Dream Elixir

Day 13: For the person who has everything—and will try anything

Not in their wildest dreams would they expect to find this in their stocking. Anima Mundi Apothecary’s Lucid Dreaming Elixir uses botanicals from different parts of the world such as passionflower, kava kava, cinnamon bark, and rose geranium, said to enhance deep visionary experiences during dreaming.

Drink one to two tablespoons straight or with your favorite herbal tea before settling your brain for a long winter’s nap.

For more health-nut gift ideas such as handmade soaps, body balms, seaweed baths, and more, check out Natural Born Juicer’s retail section. $24. Natural Born Juicers, 865 Massachusetts Ave., 317-797-4254.