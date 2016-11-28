25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Felt VW Bus

Day 5: Peace and love and felt.



Truth be told, we snapped up this cute-as-a-bug hanging as a toy and decor for a baby’s room, before realizing it’s actually intended as an indoor or outdoor bird feeder. The ultra-thick felt, dyed rich psychedelic hues by Nepalese artisans; the peace symbol on the front and the “LOVE” license plate on the back; the macramé rope hang; it’s all too retro-cute (and the fair-trade bona fides are giving us good vibrations). $31. Global Gifts, 446 Massachusetts Ave., 317-423-3148