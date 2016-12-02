25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Funny Journals

Day 9: Y’all gonna make me write some words up in here

Add a comment

hauslove-journalThe boutique Haus Love, on the edge of SoBro and Broad Ripple, stuns with its Scandinavian-style furniture and decor, but sprinkled among all that white-on-wood-on-industrial-lighting lusciousness is a stationery collection with totally American attitude. There are oversized sepia-tone jotters, artful journals, and all kinds of things that motivate you to organize your life (or at least spiff up your desk). Our favorites are the original notepads, like the one that said on the cover, “Y’all gonna make me write some words, up in here, up in here” (a riff on a DMX song). It might be gone, but this standby—”Your ego is not your amigo”—is in stock, among lots of not-seen-elsewhere choices that will get noticed at the next staff meeting. $18. Haus Love, 5901 N. College Ave., 317-601-6521

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Content

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Magical Herbs

Trending: Back to School Specials

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Indiana Cut Map

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Hotel Tango Whiskey
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...