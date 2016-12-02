25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Funny Journals

Day 9: Y’all gonna make me write some words up in here

The boutique Haus Love, on the edge of SoBro and Broad Ripple, stuns with its Scandinavian-style furniture and decor, but sprinkled among all that white-on-wood-on-industrial-lighting lusciousness is a stationery collection with totally American attitude. There are oversized sepia-tone jotters, artful journals, and all kinds of things that motivate you to organize your life (or at least spiff up your desk). Our favorites are the original notepads, like the one that said on the cover, “Y’all gonna make me write some words, up in here, up in here” (a riff on a DMX song). It might be gone, but this standby—”Your ego is not your amigo”—is in stock, among lots of not-seen-elsewhere choices that will get noticed at the next staff meeting. $18. Haus Love, 5901 N. College Ave., 317-601-6521