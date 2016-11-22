25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Hotel Tango Whiskey

Day 2: Because the holidays are better with whiskey.

Hotel Tango Whiskey at the distillery.

This gift is for those who appreciate the Bourbon Trail as much as the Cultural Trail. Hotel Tango, directly on the Cultural Trail in Fletcher Place, recently released this local whiskey just in time for the holiday season. Only three short years since the first artisan permits were awarded, whiskeys from local distilleries are gradually making it from barrel to bottle and this is one of the first to hit shelves. Grab a bottle (and a cocktail, or two) at Hotel Tango’s rustic downtown tasting room while supplies last. $25.99 for 375 ml, $39.99 for 750 ml. Hotel Tango Artisan Distillery, 702 Virginia Ave, 317-653-1806

