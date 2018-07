25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Indiana Cut Map

Day 4: Steel and oak cut maps to display state pride.

These maps are perfect for those on your list that love to show their hometown pride. Laser cut to perfection by Cut Maps, the Oak Indiana map sits 16” x 25” and the steel Indianapolis map is 18″ x 24″. Homespun, home to all local handcrafted goods, says these run popular every year. Get them while they last. $125, Indiana; $150, Indianapolis; Homespun, 869 Massachusetts Ave, 317-351-0280.