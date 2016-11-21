25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Indianapolis Illustration

Day 1: An out-of-towner sketches her view of Monument Circle.

Image from AlbieDesigns

Indianapolis has been rendered in art before, but rarely with such whimsy as in this print from Portland-based AlbieDesigns. The artist has produced pretty drawings of cities from Paris to her own home turf, with oodles in-between. Indianapolis prints come in sizes from 5 x 7 to 17 x 22, and make a great gift for your favorite proud Naptowner. See how many local landmarks you can spy on this downtown stretch from Monument Circle to the Statehouse. $13.50–$50 on Etsy.