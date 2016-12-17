25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Italian Bracelet

Day 22: Bling that stretches.

Jewelry can be tough to buy if you don’t know the recipient’s size. Who wants to risk an awkward moment if the piece doesn’t fit? This Italian-made Calgaro bracelet saves the holidays with a double strand of elastic-infused sterling-silver chain plated in 18k rose gold (depending on the color); it’s going to fit most women, like your mother-in-law, who will love the threaded-button detail. $150 to $185. BlumLux, 740 E. North St., 844-258-6589