25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Junior Gamer’s Guide

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

Ben Bertoli, an Indianapolis teacher and passionate gamer, knows what your kids need to play next. Heck, maybe you have missed out on a few. His new book, 101 Video Games to Play Before You Grow Up, is an unofficial guide packed with behind-the-scenes tidbits and trivia. It spans several types of video games, including adventure, puzzle, platform, racing, and role-playing, and features titles for just about every console from 1985 to today. It’s recommended for ages 8 to 12. If you hustle, you can still order it in plenty of time for Christmas, with free one-day shipping for Prime members from Amazon. $8.62, amazon.com