25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Junior Gamer’s Guide

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

Add a comment

Ben Bertoli, an Indianapolis teacher and passionate gamer, knows what your kids need to play next. Heck, maybe you have missed out on a few. His new book, 101 Video Games to Play Before You Grow Up, is an unofficial guide packed with behind-the-scenes tidbits and trivia. It spans several types of video games, including adventure, puzzle, platform, racing, and role-playing, and features titles for just about every console from 1985 to today. It’s recommended for ages 8 to 12. If you hustle, you can still order it in plenty of time for Christmas, with free one-day shipping for Prime members from Amazon. $8.62, amazon.com

Tags: , , ,

Related Content

bow tie

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Bow Tie

25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The One-Of-A-Kind Mug

25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The It Bag

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Merry T-Shirt
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...