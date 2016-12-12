25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Map Moose

Day 17: This isn’t just a dose of quirk, it’s the whole bottle.

Perfect in a cabin, kids’ room, or anywhere you want a friendly face beaming down at you, this moose head crafted from old maps is at the ready. Or hang it in your office—just expect a lot of questions from curious coworkers, since this is the very definition of a conversation piece. It comes unassembled for easy transport, but the cheery staff at Queen Bee Vintage is also happy to put one together for you. $36. Queen Bee Vintage, 111 E. 16th St., 317-916-8125