25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Merry T-Shirt

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

Hey, it will always be the World’s Largest Christmas Tree in our hearts, OK? The masterminds behind The Shop know this. Their vintage-Indy tees, mostly sports-related but sometimes just plain fun, like this style, are locally screen-printed on the softest of cotton blends. After promptly selling out online, this “Merry Christmas Indy” T-shirt made its grand reappearance at Yelp’s Totally Bazaar 2017 last week, much to the delight of holiday shoppers. It’s back in stock on The Shop’s website and in their two stores. For now. $25. The Shop, 920 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-426-4899; Clay Terrace, Carmel, 317-669-2559; theshopindy.com

