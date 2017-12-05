25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The Kooky Socks

The hippest brand on the market hides in a tailoring shop.

Happy SocksIt’s fun to open something you can play with or cuddle up in on Christmas Day. Happy Socks, a line from Sweden, put a smile on your face and are silky-soft, so whoever receives them might well pad around in their new pair by the fire that night. As playful as these look in prints like guitars, outer space, and bright argyles, Happy Socks have seriously cool street cred. The company has collaborated with Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, director Robert Rodriguez, and The Standard hotels. Yet it’s at old-school Leon’s Tailoring where you’ll find a huge selection for men and women. $12 per pair. 809 N. Delaware St., 317-634-8559

