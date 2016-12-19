25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Sequin Reindeer Sweater

Day 23: What we want to snuggle up in on Christmas Eve.

Add a comment

Bring us our softest jeggings; a mug of cocoa with the oversized, not wee, marshmallows on top; this sweater; and a poodle for added lap warmth, and we’re ready for Christmas Eve. Plus, this sweater (in sizes S–XL) will be perfect for wearing to 2017’s Thanksgiving table to officially ring in the holiday season. See? Planning ahead can be fun. $40. JenDaisy Boutique, 1279 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, 317-889-1150

Your winter wardrobe can be complete with this glitter reindeer sweater $40. It is available in small to XL.

A photo posted by JenDaisy Boutique (@jendaisybtq) on

Tags: , ,

Related Content

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Italian Bracelet

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Puffer Skirt

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Vonnegut Cover Art Tees
Hillflint

25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Old-School College Sweaters
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...