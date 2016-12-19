25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Sequin Reindeer Sweater
Day 23: What we want to snuggle up in on Christmas Eve.
Bring us our softest jeggings; a mug of cocoa with the oversized, not wee, marshmallows on top; this sweater; and a poodle for added lap warmth, and we’re ready for Christmas Eve. Plus, this sweater (in sizes S–XL) will be perfect for wearing to 2017’s Thanksgiving table to officially ring in the holiday season. See? Planning ahead can be fun. $40. JenDaisy Boutique, 1279 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, 317-889-1150