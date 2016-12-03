25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Shoes from Quality

Day 10: Trek to the end of Mass for a strong sneaker game.

Fairly new to Mass Ave, Quality brings a no-frills attitude to footwear and apparel. Upon walking in, the full wall of sneakers and boots immediately catches the eye. With limited runs, hard-to-find colorways, and the traditional staples there is bound to be a pair for that hard-to-find guy (or girl) on your list. Shopping tip: Check the Quality Instagram feed for new releases or featured shoes regularly. The Asics Gel-Lyte V is the pair at the very top of our list. $120. Quality, 879 Mass Ave, 317-602-5946