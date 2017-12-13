25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The Toast Of The Town

Kick back and relax at home with a holiday beverage resting on a coaster inspired by your ’hood.

Let’s admit that 2017 has been a doozy of a year and that we all could stand a well-deserved beverage of choice right about now. But don’t let the year’s stress cause you to flake on protecting your prized possessions. No! When kicking back in your home this holiday season, rest your drink on these fun and funky coasters inspired by some of Indy’s famous sights and neighborhoods. Kent Henry, co-owner of Heritage Clothier and Home, makes the marble coasters exlusively for the SoBro store that also features contemporary men’s clothing and locally crafted housewares. Perfect for the person in your life with neighborhood pride, the coasters are adorned with names of more than a dozen Indianapolis-area neighborhoods, as well as vintage-inspired Indiana postcards and familiar local logos and imagery. $9.95 each. 1134 E. 54th St., 317-426-5732.