25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Old-School College Sweaters

Day 19: Rah, Rah, Sis-Boom-Bah!

Photo courtesy Hillflint

Three cheers for these old-school college sweaters from Hillflint.

Created in Indy by Dartmouth grad John Shi, the vintage-style line includes Indiana’s big two schools, IU and Purdue (sorry, Domers), all of the Big Ten, and a laundry list of colleges and universities around the country.

Curiously, Wabash College—one of the smallest post-secondary institutions in the state—is the only other Indiana school represented. But seeing as how two of IM’s editors matriculated in its brick halls (editor-in-chief Michael Rubino, ’94, and Yours Truly, ’99), we’re not complaining.

Hillflint’s holiday delivery cutoff times: December 15, 6:59 p.m., for Select Ground; December 22, 6:30 a.m., for Select 2-day; December 21, 6:30 a.m., for Select 1-day.