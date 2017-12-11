25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Fuzzy Monster Hats

The best accessory for make-believe.

If your kids’ screen time is starting to rival that of a movie critic’s, perhaps it’s time to reintroduce them to the beauty of good old-fashioned make-believe courtesy of these furry horned monster caps. Maybe the orange “bad guy” is holding Barbie captive in a cardboard-box castle, and the blue “good guy” has to rescue her. Or, maybe the colorful pair has to embark on an indoor scavenger hunt to find trinkets strategically placed by Mom and Dad. See? Just two of an endless number of scenarios where these could come in handy. (Of course, they’d keep heads warm while outside, too.) $21 each. House of Z, 727 Hanover Pl., Carmel, 317-810-1329