25 Days of Holiday Gifts: IU Drinkware

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

For any IU grad—but especially those who need to upgrade their collection of plastic Pizza X cups—we suggest these glasses playfully decorated with all things Indiana University. Sports are heavily represented, but you’ll also spot the Herman B Wells statue and library, the Kirkwood Observatory, Showalter Fountain, the Jacobs School of Music, and more. $16.95 each. Rusted Window, 99 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, 317-205-1716

