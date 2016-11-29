25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Magical Herbs

Day 6: Holidays got you stressed? Chill out with some aromatherapy.

A little retail therapy can be a great way to unwind during the holiday season. But sometimes, you just don’t feel like getting up and going out into the cold. Enter aromatherapy—the perfect gift for a homebody who needs a de-stresser after all that holiday hustle and bustle. Trailside General Store, located along the cultural trail on Mass Ave, offers a Magical Herbs Sachet Bar. Just grab a scented sachet bag and fill with a blend of eight herb choices, which include French Lavender, Peppermint Leaf, and Jasmine Flowers. Works as a smell-good stocking stuffer and is a fun alternative to scented candles. $5/bag. Trailside General Store, 871 Massachusetts Ave., [email protected]