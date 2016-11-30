25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Shimmer Puff Wand

Day 7: ’Tis the season to sparkle.

Filled with glistening body powder, these shimmer powder-puff wands from Bath Junkie will leave your skin with a glow delectable enough to make the sugar-plum fairy jealous. Available in pink (pink shimmer), silver (silver shimmer), and leopard (gold shimmer), the luscious little treats make sweet stocking-stuffers or the perfect pampering accompaniment to a spa gift certificate. $18, Bath Junkie, Carmel City Center, 317-805-1850.