25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Bow Tie

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

Know someone with a bow-tie collection—or anyone hosting an awards show soon? The Brackish peacock-feather bow tie is a must for the rare bird who dresses for a spotlight. Each design is made from feathers obtained humanely either after natural shedding or from farmers of free-range birds. It takes about four or five hours to construct one by hand, and the finished product is adjustable up to a 20-inch neck size. The accessory comes from a studio in Charleston, South Carolina, where they know a thing or two about dressing with panache. $195. Charles Mayer & Co., 5629 N. Illinois St., 317-257-2900, charlesmayer.com