25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The Hot Ticket

Scrambling for a last-minute gift idea? Follow our hot ticket guide to avoid being left out of the cold.

Over the past 24 days, we’ve given you fantastic gift-giving ideas. If you have ignored all of our advice to shop from local stores, boutiques, salons, and bazaars, we have little sympathy if you’re feeling like you’re on the hot seat. But fear not, we have one more gift suggestion that you can likely purchase from the comfort of wherever you happeng to be reading this post. Simply open any of the following links to purchase tickets to fantastic cultural events in the coming months.

Villanova vs. Butler in men’s basketball — The Bulldogs take on the No. 1 team in the country.