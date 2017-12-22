25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The Hot Ticket
Scrambling for a last-minute gift idea? Follow our hot ticket guide to avoid being left out of the cold.
Over the past 24 days, we’ve given you fantastic gift-giving ideas. If you have ignored all of our advice to shop from local stores, boutiques, salons, and bazaars, we have little sympathy if you’re feeling like you’re on the hot seat. But fear not, we have one more gift suggestion that you can likely purchase from the comfort of wherever you happeng to be reading this post. Simply open any of the following links to purchase tickets to fantastic cultural events in the coming months.
Winterlights at Newfields — Perhaps it will even snow!
Indiana Chinese Lantern Festival — More light shows!
Villanova vs. Butler in men’s basketball — The Bulldogs take on the No. 1 team in the country.
Harry Potter Film Series with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra — A great way to introduce kids to the symphony.
Leslie Odom Jr. with the ISO — We chatted with him prior to the show.
Art Garfunkel at The Center for the Performing Arts — See a living legend.
10th Annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest — More than 100 breweries, so plan accordingly.
Audra McDonald at the Hilbert Circle Theatre — The winner of an Emmy, two Grammy Awards, and six Tony Awards.
Museum by Moonlight at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis — All adults. All access. All night.
Indiana Pacers Holiday 5-Game Pack — Includes games against the Cavs and Golden State.
Tennis at The Hi-Fi — Expand your musical tastes in the new year.