25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The One-Of-A-Kind Mug

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

For the last seven years, local artist Martha Latta has been organizing artist-focused pop-up shops around the city, and the annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop has quickly become a classic. This year’s store is located on Mass Ave between Yogulatte and Mass Ave Pub. Last-minute shoppers can find all sorts of unique items (that don’t require overnight shipping) by local artists, like these gorgeous handmade mugs by Lori Leaumont Ceramics. Both of these mugs are one-of-a-kind. That’s right. There’s only one of ’em in the entire world. Better get there quick. The pop-up is open until December 31. $40. Handmade Promenade, 751 Massachusetts Ave., 317-362-1662