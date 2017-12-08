25 Days Of Holiday Gifts: The Shoe Sale
Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.
Half off all shoes at Beauty + Grace!
Often, finding the right gift for someone is just half the battle. The hard part is finding the right gift at a price that doesn’t drain your bank account. Beauty + Grace has got you covered, but you’d better act fast. Today only, all winter, resort, and pre-spring shoes are 50 percent off. Cross all the fabulous women off your gift list with sparkly Dolce Vita “Elana” booties (pictured), slouchy Free People mules, and furry Rebecca Minkoff flats. And if the shoe fits, maybe pick up a pair for yourself, too. After all, holiday shopping is hard work. Shop in-store until 4 p.m. or online until midnight. (Psst! Follow their Instagram for more one-day holiday deals.) Beauty + Grace, Carmel City Center, 317-564-0687