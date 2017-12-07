25 Days of Holiday Gifts: The Welcome Mat

Our favorite local finds, Monday through Friday, for your giving pleasure.

You’re on the couch binge-watching your show of the moment. There is a warm blanket. The cat is curled up on your lap. A mug of hot cocoa may even be involved. And then—the dreaded ring of the doorbell (we’re not the only ones who dread it, are we?). Let’s face it: Unless that person interrupting your peaceful reverie comes bearing tacos—with all the fixings—you’d probably rather just stay put. So let this Bear Home Goods doormat do the talking. $45. Handmade Promenade pop-up shop, open daily through early January at 751 Massachusetts Ave.