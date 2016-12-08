25 Days of Holiday Gifts: Yoga Mat Bag

Day 14: Ommm my word, what a great tote!

Photo by Summer Daily

If we’re being honest, you could probably get the majority of your holiday shopping done at Love Your Body Yoga & Loungewear Boutique in Nora. Plus, they sell select products at their “on-the-go” shops in Greenwood, Herron-Morton Place, and Meridian Park, making it even easier to find cozy clothes you want to spend the rest of your life in. Along with casual athleisure wear for both men and women, they also carry home goods, bath and body items, both sleek and bohemian accessories, and gear for your yoga practice. There really is something for everyone. But since we have to pick one thing, we’re going with the Chattra yoga-mat bags. The vibrant designs are block-printed by hand, and the totes feature an adjustable cross-body strap and handy outer pocket where you can stash your phone and wallet. Finding inner peace never looked so good. $48. Love Your Body Yoga Loungewear & Boutique, 1726 E. 86th St., 317-663-8440

Save