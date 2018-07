3 Biggest Winter Trends with 8 Fifteen

Locally designed pieces to nail your winter style game.

Sure, you might have totally dominated your fall look. But is your closet prepared for #Winter2016? Erin Welch, owner of 8 Fifteen boutique in Broad Ripple, shows us a jacket, a pant and a necklace that will jumpstart your winter wardrobe and are easy to mix and match for holiday parties, or for simply hanging around the fire. 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234