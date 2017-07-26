Hot List: “Parks And Rec” Gear, A Cute Cardi, And Drapes That Are Making Us Rethink Everything We Know About Floor-To-Ceiling WIndows

Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now

Add a comment

The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.

Simply amazing. We’re Pinning this post-haste. Price upon request. Drapery Street, Indiana Design Center, 317-942-3972

 

Parks and Recreation fans, unite! $25. United State of Indiana.

We’d do this Lost and Wandering top over a silky cami with jeans, an LBD, a tank and skirt …  Lesley Jane, 150 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-9999

We’re still obsessed with this @lostandwanderclothing top. Perfect over a lace bralette or dress ♥️

A post shared by Lesley Jane (@lesleyjaneboutique) on

 

The perfect bare-a-little booties—great with dresses now, jeans later. $108. Beauty + Grace, Carmel City Center, 317-564-0687

 

Sums it up, we’d say. Oliver’s Twist, Clay Terrace, Carmel, 317-569-8420

Pretty much!

A post shared by Oliver’s Twist (@oliverstwistpaper) on

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Content

Hot List 6.6.18: Who Has The Best Pride Gear? You Be The Judge.
Andrew Luck at the podium during a press conference

Hot List 4.12.18: A Locally Made Bike Tee, Spa Day Essentials, And The Hoosier Man’s Jacket
Young woman with red hair wearing a red dress

Hot List 2.22.18: Succulent Soaps, Camo For Guys, And Looks That Harbor Spring

Hot List: Dreaming of Paris, Strappy Overalls, And One Fabulous Sofa
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...