Hot List: “Parks And Rec” Gear, A Cute Cardi, And Drapes That Are Making Us Rethink Everything We Know About Floor-To-Ceiling WIndows
Stylish Stuff We’re Loving Right Now
The Hot List is a weekly roundup of our very favorite Instagram finds.
Simply amazing. We’re Pinning this post-haste. Price upon request. Drapery Street, Indiana Design Center, 317-942-3972
Parks and Recreation fans, unite! $25. United State of Indiana.
We’d do this Lost and Wandering top over a silky cami with jeans, an LBD, a tank and skirt … Lesley Jane, 150 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-9999
The perfect bare-a-little booties—great with dresses now, jeans later. $108. Beauty + Grace, Carmel City Center, 317-564-0687
Sums it up, we’d say. Oliver’s Twist, Clay Terrace, Carmel, 317-569-8420